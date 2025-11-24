Dua Lipa praises Brazilian fans’ energy after electrifying show

Dua Lipa felt like "home" in Rio during her Radical Optimism tour, thanks to her Brazilian fans.

After taking over Farmasi Arena on November 22, and delivering an electrifying rendition of her hit tracks, including Levitating, Physical and more, the Albanian pop star took to social media to express her gratitude.

In an Instagram post on Sunday, November 23, the Grammy winner praised her fans for their support and making unforgettable memories together.

"Thank you very much Rio," she captioned the carousel. "I loved every moment I spent here in Brazil."

"Thank you for all the love, the energy, and the warmth. You made me feel truly at home. I can't wait to see you all again soon," the 30-year-old added.

The series of photos and videos featured the epic highlights from Lipa’s only concert in the city.

From capturing her performing on stage to showcasing the sold out arena, every moment was included in the post.

For the unversed, the Houdini singer was scheduled for two shows in Brazil as part of her ongoing tour: one in São Paulo and the other in Rio de Janeiro.

Lipa has two more concerts lined up in November before she will kick off her three-night shows in Mexico City at the Estadio GNP Seguros.