Jeremy Renner steps out for first time since harassment scandal

Jeremy Renner’s former business partner Yi Zhou claimed the two shared a ‘brief consensual encounter’

November 24, 2025

Jeremy Renner made first public appearance since he has been hit by harassment allegations.

On Friday, November 21, the Marvel member attended amfAR’s second annual Las Vegas gala.

Despite the scandal, he appeared to be in high spirits as he flashed a bright smile while posing alongside his sister Kym Renner at the red carpet.

For his major appearance, the Hawkeye star opted for a classic look in a black suit and tie for the charity event where he was honoured with the Philanthropic Leadership Award.

held at the Wynn hotel, The event, marked Jeremy’s first public appearance since his former business partner Yi Zhou claimed they shared a "brief consensual encounter," which he vehemently denied calling them “inaccurate and untrue”

His lawyer Marty Singer said the filmmaker was retaliating against his client after he "rejected her romantic advances" did not promote her projects on social media and has ignored her alleged "sexually explicit messages expressing her love."

For the unversed, earlier this month, Zhou made headlines, claiming The Avengers actor sent her "personal and intimate photographs of himself" after the two began messaging each other in June.

She contended that the pair engaged in a brief romance after Jeremy’s near-fatal snow plow accident in 2023.

