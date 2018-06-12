Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Jun 12 2018
By
Web Desk

Marvel releases posters to celebrate MCU’s 10th anniversary

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 12, 2018

In celebration of its 10-year anniversary, the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has released a series of 33 posters.

Each poster features one of the heroes from the MCU with a tagline “More than ……” expressing, what the hero is more than they are perceived to be.

Marvel's recent movie, Avengers: Infinity War the follow-up to 2015's Avengers: Age of Ultron broke all sorts of box office records. The 2018 superhero team-up film—directed by Anthony and Joe Russo—cracked $250 million in its opening week in theatres.

Marvel's next movie Ant-Man and Wasp will be released in July.

Photo: Marvel Studios


Iron Man. Photo: Marvel Studios


Captain America. Photo: Marvel Studios



Winter Soldier. Photo: Marvel Studios


Dr Strange. Photo: Marvel Studios


Ant-Man. Photo: Marvel Studios


Black Panther. Photo: Marvel Studios


Drax. Photo: Marvel Studios


Falcon. Photo: Marvel Studios


Nick Fury. Photo: Marvel Studios


Gamora: Photo: Marvel Studios


Rocket. Photo: Marvel Studios


Groot: Marvel Studios 


Hawkeye. Photo: Marvel Studios 


Heimdall. Photo: Marvel Studios 


Hulk. Photo: Marvel Studios


Korg. Photo: Marvel Studios


Loki. Photo: Marvel Studios


Mantis. Photo: Marvel Studios


Nakia. Photo: Marvel Studios


Nebula. Photo: Marvel Studios


Okoye. Photo: Marvel Studios


Scarlett Witch. Photo: Marvel Studios


Shuri. Photo: Marvel Studios


Spiderman. Photo: Marvel Studios


Star-Lord. Photo: Marvel Studios


Thor. Photo: Marvel Studios


Valkaryie. Photo: Marvel Studios


Vision. Photo: Marvel Studios


War Machine. Photo: Marvel Studios


Wasp. Photo: Marvel Studios


Wong. Photo: Marvel Studios


