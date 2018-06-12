Marvel releases posters to celebrate MCU’s 10th anniversary
By
Web Desk
Tuesday Jun 12, 2018
In celebration of its 10-year anniversary, the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has released a series of 33 posters.
Each poster features one of the heroes from the MCU with a tagline “More than ……” expressing, what the hero is more than they are perceived to be.
Marvel's recent movie, Avengers: Infinity War the follow-up to 2015's Avengers: Age of Ultron broke all sorts of box office records. The 2018 superhero team-up film—directed by Anthony and Joe Russo—cracked $250 million in its opening week in theatres.
Marvel's next movie Ant-Man and Wasp will be released in July.
Comments