Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Jun 13 2018
By
REUTERS

Ivanka Trump’s ‘Chinese proverb’ tweet mystifies China

By
REUTERS

Wednesday Jun 13, 2018

Ivanka Trump. Photo: Reuters

BEIJING: Ivanka Trump did not accompany her father to Singapore for his summit with Kim Jong Un, but in an apparent show of support, tweeted what she described as a Chinese proverb: "Those who say it can not be done, should not interrupt those doing it."

That sounds like pearls of wisdom from a Chinese sage — except that many Chinese people do not think it is Chinese.

China’s social media has been abuzz with debate over the origin of the quote, screenshots of which have been widely shared among users on mainland China since Tuesday.

Twitter is banned in China.

One user on Weibo, China’s version of Twitter, said the saying originated from Irish playwright George Bernard Shaw.

Another claimed it came from American novelist James Baldwin.

Quote Investigator, an internet website that looks at the origin of quotations, says the expression might have evolved from a comment in a periodical based in Chicago, Illinois, at the turn of the 20th century.

"Actually Western people like to make up Chinese proverbs, like us, as we Chinese people also make up lots of those," said a diplomatic user on Weibo.

Ivanka Trump posted the tweet on the eve of the Singapore summit, but did not specifically refer to the meeting. Nor did she say what ‘it’ was.

President Donald Trump met with North Korean leader Kim on Tuesday in a luxury hotel on a resort island in Singapore, in a summit unimaginable just months ago.

Trump said he had formed a "very special bond" with Kim, while Kim described the summit as "a good prelude to peace".

Comments

More From Entertainment:

The 'Black Panther' actor who is an undocumented 'Dreamer'

The 'Black Panther' actor who is an undocumented 'Dreamer'

 Updated 3 hours ago
Here's what Pooja Bhatt has to say about Alia and Ranbir Kapoor's relationship

Here's what Pooja Bhatt has to say about Alia and Ranbir Kapoor's relationship

 Updated 4 hours ago
Guess co-founder quits after sex assault probe

Guess co-founder quits after sex assault probe

 Updated 8 hours ago
Bollywood actor Armaan Kohli arrested for assaulting girlfriend

Bollywood actor Armaan Kohli arrested for assaulting girlfriend

 Updated 17 hours ago
Robin Wright takes centre stage in first look of ‘House of Cards’ season six

Robin Wright takes centre stage in first look of ‘House of Cards’ season six

 Updated yesterday
Marvel releases posters to celebrate MCU’s 10th anniversary

Marvel releases posters to celebrate MCU’s 10th anniversary

 Updated yesterday
The women of 'Ocean's 8' steal a big lead at the box office

The women of 'Ocean's 8' steal a big lead at the box office

 Updated yesterday
‘Incredibles 2’ set to break more records for Disney

‘Incredibles 2’ set to break more records for Disney

 Updated yesterday
Wishing Eid in advance: Ali Zafar announces release of ‘Teefa in Trouble’ trailer

Wishing Eid in advance: Ali Zafar announces release of ‘Teefa in Trouble’ trailer

 Updated 2 days ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM