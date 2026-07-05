Harry Styles pays tribute to One Direction during historic Wembley finale

The 32-year-old musician paid an emotional nod to the One Direction that launched his career.

Harry Styles' record breaking 12-night Wembley Stadium residency came to an end on Saturday with an emotional tribute to One Direction, as Liam Payne's parents were present in the crowd.

For the unversed, the singer rose to fame as a member of One Direction after the band was formed on The X Factor in 2010.

The group went on to become one of the most successful bands in history, selling more than 70 million records worldwide and embarking on sold-out stadium tours before announcing an indefinite hiatus in 2016.

Tragically, Liam died in October 2024 at the age of 31 after falling from the third-floor balcony of his room at the CasaSur Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

During Harry's final Wembley show, that caught fans' attention was Liam's parents, Geoff and Karen Payne's presence alongside his sister Ruth, and his young nephew in the audience.

As the concert drew to a close, the 32-year-old musician paid an emotional nod to the band that launched his career.

Speaking to the sold-out crowd, he said: 'I wouldn't be here tonight without four friends of mine. I want to thank Niall, Louis, Zayn, and my dear friend, Liam!'

Also, during the night, Harry's sister Gemma came on stage for a sweet congratulatory speech.

'I'm proud of who you are, and who you allow other people to be,' she gushed.

Harry has been celebrating the release of his fourth studio album, Kiss All The Time, Disco Occasionally, with a huge world tour.

His 12-night run in London made history as the longest-ever Wembley residency by a solo artist.