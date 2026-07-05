Penélope Cruz makes honest confession about marriage to Javier Bardem

Penélope Cruz gets candid about love with Javier Bardem

If anyone thinks marriage comes with an instruction manual, Penélope Cruz has some news: she's still figuring it out.

The Oscar winner offered a refreshingly honest glimpse into life with husband Javier Bardem while promoting her new film, The Invite, admitting that even after decades together, their relationship continues to evolve.

"I feel like I'm still learning [in my relationship], you know?" Cruz shared. "And I am with somebody that I've known for 33 years."

For the actress, that's exactly what makes long-term love so fascinating.

"I really know that person, but it's like, is there a day where you really get to know yourself? No. So the same with your partner."

Their love story didn't unfold overnight. Cruz and Bardem first met while filming Jamón Jamón in 1992, but romance didn't spark until they reunited for Vicky Cristina Barcelona more than a decade later.

Bardem previously admitted neither of them wanted to make the first move.

"Neither of us would make the first move," he recalled, joking that by the final day of filming he thought, "'F--k! We better get drunk!' Luckily a friend of ours threw a wrap party and, well, the rest is history. Thank God!"

The actor has also credited their lasting relationship to something fame could never replace.

"We met each other and knew each other before all of the noise, before success," Bardem said. "You see me, I see you. That's important."

Now married for more than 15 years and raising two children, Cruz and Bardem remain one of Hollywood's most private couples—proof that even the strongest relationships don't stop growing. They simply keep learning together.