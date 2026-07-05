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Madonna's London appearance called off over crowd safety fears

The Pop icon was expected to take to the stage in Trafalgar Square alongside Beth Ditto and MNEK

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published July 05, 2026

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The singer was forced to pull out due to safety concerns
The singer was forced to pull out due to safety concerns

Madonna has left fans devastated after reportedly making a last-minute cancellation of her appearance at London Pride.

The Pop icon, 67, was expected to take to the stage in Trafalgar Square alongside Beth Ditto and MNEK.

However, the singer was forced to pull out due to safety concerns even though she had been really excited to attend the event.

A last-minute decision was made by her team not to take part due to the security issue, a source told The Sun.

London Pride confirmed on social media that Madonna would not be performing. They wrote: 'In response to the rumours, we can confirm Madonna will not appear or perform at Pride in London.'

It comes as Madonna celebrated the release of her new album, which was released on July 3, at Magazine London, in an event powered by Grindr.

The Material Girl's fifteenth studio album, Confessions II, is already shaping up to be her best-reviewed disc since 2005's Confessions On a Dance Floor.

According to review aggregators like Metacritic, Confessions II is already one of the most critically acclaimed pop releases of 2026.

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