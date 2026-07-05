Selena Gomez gives fans glimpse of Taylor Swift’s wedding night: Watch

Selena Gomez gives fans glimpse of Taylor Swift’s wedding night

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding was packed with unforgettable moments–but Selena Gomez gave fans a bonus scene after the celebration ended.

Fresh from the couple's July 3 ceremony at Madison Square Garden, Gomez shared an intimate Instagram Stories snap with husband Benny Blanco, proving the romance didn't stop at the altar.

In the cozy photo, Blanco wrapped his arms around the singer's waist as Gomez smiled and gently held his face, giving fans a glimpse of their loved-up wedding date night.

The pair arrived in style, with Gomez dazzling in a shimmering gold beaded gown while Blanco kept it timeless in a black tuxedo and bow tie.

For Gomez, the celebration carried extra meaning. Less than a year earlier, Swift stood by her side as a bridesmaid when she married Blanco, making this wedding another milestone in a friendship that stretches back nearly two decades.

Looking back on how it all started, Gomez once joked, "We actually dated the Jonas Brothers together! It was hysterical... It was the best thing we got out of those relationships."

Their bond has only grown stronger over the years. Speaking earlier this year, the Single Soon crooner reflected, "It's absolutely unbelievable to come from 17 years of friendship... We both ended up fortunately being engaged around the same time and that was the coolest part."

Blanco has also become an admirer of Swift's creativity. Recalling a painting hanging in their home, he said, "[Selena] says, 'Taylor made this for me for my 30th birthday,' before adding, "it's like one of the best paintings I've ever seen."

If Swift's wedding celebrated one love story, Gomez's Instagram post quietly reminded fans that another is still in its honeymoon era