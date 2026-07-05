 
Geo News

Selena Gomez gives fans glimpse of Taylor Swift's wedding night: Watch

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco pack on PDA at Taylor Swift’s wedding

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published July 05, 2026

Make us preferred on Google
Selena Gomez gives fans glimpse of Taylor Swift’s wedding night
Selena Gomez gives fans glimpse of Taylor Swift’s wedding night

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding was packed with unforgettable moments–but Selena Gomez gave fans a bonus scene after the celebration ended.

Fresh from the couple's July 3 ceremony at Madison Square Garden, Gomez shared an intimate Instagram Stories snap with husband Benny Blanco, proving the romance didn't stop at the altar.

In the cozy photo, Blanco wrapped his arms around the singer's waist as Gomez smiled and gently held his face, giving fans a glimpse of their loved-up wedding date night.

Selena Gomez gives fans glimpse of Taylor Swift’s wedding night: Watch

The pair arrived in style, with Gomez dazzling in a shimmering gold beaded gown while Blanco kept it timeless in a black tuxedo and bow tie.

Selena Gomez gives fans glimpse of Taylor Swift’s wedding night: Watch

For Gomez, the celebration carried extra meaning. Less than a year earlier, Swift stood by her side as a bridesmaid when she married Blanco, making this wedding another milestone in a friendship that stretches back nearly two decades.

Looking back on how it all started, Gomez once joked, "We actually dated the Jonas Brothers together! It was hysterical... It was the best thing we got out of those relationships."

Their bond has only grown stronger over the years. Speaking earlier this year, the Single Soon crooner reflected, "It's absolutely unbelievable to come from 17 years of friendship... We both ended up fortunately being engaged around the same time and that was the coolest part."

Blanco has also become an admirer of Swift's creativity. Recalling a painting hanging in their home, he said, "[Selena] says, 'Taylor made this for me for my 30th birthday,' before adding, "it's like one of the best paintings I've ever seen."

If Swift's wedding celebrated one love story, Gomez's Instagram post quietly reminded fans that another is still in its honeymoon era

Jennifer Lopez says breakups deserve a celebration, not tears
Jennifer Lopez says breakups deserve a celebration, not tears
Maren Morris shares Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding highlights
Maren Morris shares Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding highlights
Amy Schumer jokes about Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's wedding, AGAIN
Amy Schumer jokes about Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's wedding, AGAIN
Harry Styles sends emotional message to ex Taylor Swift on wedding day
Harry Styles sends emotional message to ex Taylor Swift on wedding day
Scott Eastwood explains pressure of working with famous last names
Scott Eastwood explains pressure of working with famous last names
Inside Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's wedding: Guest reveals rare details
Inside Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's wedding: Guest reveals rare details
Katie Price breaks her silence on years of headlines ahead of documentary debut
Katie Price breaks her silence on years of headlines ahead of documentary debut
Why Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce chose Adam Sandler to officiate wedding?
Why Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce chose Adam Sandler to officiate wedding?