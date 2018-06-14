Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Jun 14 2018
By
AFP

Actor Sylvester Stallone under probe for sexual assault

By
AFP

Thursday Jun 14, 2018

 US prosecutors have launched a probe to determine whether film star Sylvester Stallone should be charged in connection with a sexual assault reported last year. Photo: file

LOS ANGELES: US prosecutors have launched a probe to determine whether film star Sylvester Stallone should be charged in connection with a sexual assault reported last year, a spokesman said Wednesday.

"A case was presented today by the Santa Monica Police Department regarding Sylvester Stallone," Greg Risling, a spokesman at the Los Angeles District Attorney´s office, told AFP.

"It is under review by our sex crime task force."

The case involves a woman who reported last November that the 71-year-old actor, best known for his roles in the "Rocky" and "Rambo" movies, had assaulted her in 1990.

Risling declined to provide more details about the alleged assault or to clarify whether California's 10-year statute of limitations applies in the case.

Police in Santa Monica and Stallone´s attorney, Martin Singer, could also not be reached for comment.

The allegation against the star comes in the wake of the #MeToo movement that has focused attention on sexual harassment in Hollywood and beyond.

Singer in December told US media when the allegation first surfaced that his client "categorically disputes the claim and it is apparent that the woman filed the report to get a media outlet to publish the story."

He acknowledged that Stallone had a relationship with the alleged victim while shooting a movie in Israel in 1987 while he was single.

The attorney said at the time that he planned to submit a claim against the woman for filing a false police report.

The #MeToo campaign took off last year following sexual assault allegations against Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein. It has since become a worldwide phenomenon.

Hundreds of celebrities and powerful people, including actor Kevin Spacey and longtime broadcast journalist Charlie Rose, have been accused of sexual harassment in the wake of the Weinstein scandal.

Comments

More From Entertainment:

The Shining sequel casts Ewan Mcgregor as Danny Torrance

The Shining sequel casts Ewan Mcgregor as Danny Torrance

 Updated 38 minutes ago
Feline friends: Ed Sheeran waxwork unveiled at cat cafe

Feline friends: Ed Sheeran waxwork unveiled at cat cafe

 Updated 3 hours ago
Deepika Padukone tweets she’s safe after her Mumbai apartment caught fire

Deepika Padukone tweets she’s safe after her Mumbai apartment caught fire

Updated 15 hours ago
The 'Black Panther' actor who is an undocumented 'Dreamer'

The 'Black Panther' actor who is an undocumented 'Dreamer'

 Updated 22 hours ago
Here's what Pooja Bhatt has to say about Alia and Ranbir Kapoor's relationship

Here's what Pooja Bhatt has to say about Alia and Ranbir Kapoor's relationship

 Updated 23 hours ago
Ivanka Trump’s ‘Chinese proverb’ tweet mystifies China

Ivanka Trump’s ‘Chinese proverb’ tweet mystifies China

 Updated 23 hours ago
Guess co-founder quits after sex assault probe

Guess co-founder quits after sex assault probe

 Updated yesterday
Bollywood actor Armaan Kohli arrested for assaulting girlfriend

Bollywood actor Armaan Kohli arrested for assaulting girlfriend

 Updated yesterday
Robin Wright takes centre stage in first look of ‘House of Cards’ season six

Robin Wright takes centre stage in first look of ‘House of Cards’ season six

 Updated 2 days ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM