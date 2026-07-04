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Maren Morris shares Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding highlights

Maren Morris celebrates Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce’s love story with wedding pictures

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Published July 04, 2026

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Maren Morris celebrates Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce’s love story with wedding pictures
Maren Morris celebrates Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce’s love story with wedding pictures

Maren Morris was one of the attendees at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Madison Square Garden wedding on July 3, and celebrated the couple’s big day with a sweet gesture.

The 36-year-old country star took to Instagram on Saturday, July 4, and shared exclusive pictures from the grand event.

Morris posted pictures with her fellow country star Kelsea Ballerini, who was also in attendance at the event, as the two posed against various backgrounds.

Additionally, the Chasing After You hitmaker also offered a glimpse into the Kelce-Swift nuptials by sharing a picture of a customised handkerchief with the couple’s logo embroidered on it.

Maren Morris shares Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding highlights

Besides the logo, the white handkerchief read an infamous Swift lyric from Blank Space, “So it’s gonna be forever…,” in a romantic ode to the couple’s big day, as well as July 3, 2026, and New York City.

For the caption of the post, Morris once again quoted Swift, writing, "baby just say yes," from her song, Love Story.

While details from the wedding have slowly began to emerge from the guests, Swift and Kelce have not shared any pictures as of yet, and neither have their pictures been leaked.

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