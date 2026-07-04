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Jennifer Lopez makes stunning surprise appearance at Taylor Swift wedding

Jennifer Lopez and Taylor Swift first shared the stage in 2013

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Published July 04, 2026

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Jennifer Lopez and Taylor Swift first shared the stage in 2013
Jennifer Lopez and Taylor Swift first shared the stage in 2013

Jennifer Lopez surprised fans when she appeared at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding celebrations on July 3 at Madison Square Garden.

While many famous faces attended the event, Lopez quickly became one of the most talked about guests because of her elegant look.

After the celebrations, the singer and actress shared photos of her outfit on Instagram with the simple emoji.

The pictures gave fans a closer look at the outfit that had everyone talking.

Lopez wore a black floor length gown with a dramatic drop waist design. Her look was styled by Rob Zangardi, Mariel Haenn and Hannah Margeson.

The Office Romance actress completed it with a silver necklace, matching earrings, glowing rose toned makeup by Rokael Lizama, white nails by Tom Bachik.

Her outfit also matched the reported wedding dress code. According to The New York Times, men were expected to wear tuxedos with black bow ties, while women were asked to wear floor length gowns, elegant cocktail dresses or other formal outfits.

Lopez's appearance also reminded fans of her long friendship with Swift.

The two first shared the stage in 2013 when the actress surprised fans by performing Jenny From the Block with the Lover hitmaker during the Red Tour in Los Angeles.

Their friendship continued over the years as Jennifer even invited Taylor to appear in her 2024 documentary, The Greatest Love Story Never Told.

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