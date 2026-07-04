Victoria Beckham ready to grow her luxury empire with new venture

Victoria Beckham may soon be adding another business to her growing brand

Victoria Beckham could soon be bringing her style into people's homes.

The former Spice Girls singer is reportedly getting ready to launch a luxury homeware line after building a successful fashion and beauty business.

Reports say that her brand is now worth around $100 million and she is looking to grow it even more.

According to reports, Victoria has registered trademarks for many home products.

The planned collection could include bowls, glasses, mugs, knives, forks, spoons and silverware.

It may also feature flower vases, plant pots, furniture, cushions, cake domes and even vegetable slicers.

However, her representatives have not commented on the reports.

The new project comes as Victoria continues to grow her fashion business. Earlier this year, she said she would not rule out selling the company one day, but for now her main focus is on making it bigger.

Speaking to the Financial Times, she said, “I would never say never and I like to look at opportunities. But at the moment I am looking at growth but I would never say never."

She also shared that new stores are planned for New York and Miami after the success of her London shop.

Victoria said, “I'm building a legacy brand... there are categories I haven't entered yet... it's time for growth. I want to build the house."

The mother said she is proud that her fashion and beauty business is finally profitable after years of hard work.

The designer also ruled out returning to music, saying she has “handed the baton over to Cruz now"* because she believes her son is very talented.

Victoria also praised husband David Beckham, saying they have always supported each other's biggest dreams.

Their combined fortune is now reported to be £1.185 billion, according to The Sunday Times Rich List.