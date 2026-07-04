Jennifer Lopez says breakups deserve a celebration, not tears

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck finalised divorce in January 2025

Jennifer Lopez is looking at heartbreak in a very different way after her recent divorce from Ben Affleck.

Instead of seeing breakups as something sad, the singer and actress believes they can be the start of a better chapter in life.

While appearing on the Subway Takes YouTube show, Jennifer shared her thoughts on love and moving on.

She said, “Break-ups are not a failure. I honestly feel like it's a launchpad into your next best self."

The star even joked, “We should have a party when we break up."

Jennifer, who has been married to Ben Affleck, Marc Anthony, Cris Judd and Ojani Noa, added that people should celebrate making the right decision.

“People should say, 'You broke up? Congratulations.' Because one, you made a decision. Two, it was probably the best thing for everybody."

The Office Romance actress also had a message for people who keep hurting others, saying “If you go around your life and you're breaking hearts... you're the loser."

The On the Floor hitmaker honestly explained that heartbreak has helped her grow emotionally and mentally because it forces people to look at themselves and learn from their mistakes.

After her divorce from Ben, Jennifer admitted she got to stop blaming others and focus on herself.

She said she cancelled her tour and realised she needed to understand what was really going on in her own life.

Jennifer is also preparing for another big change as her twins with Marc Anthony get ready to leave for college.