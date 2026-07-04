What did Taylor Swift wear for Travis Kelce wedding?

Taylor Swift hinted earlier at what brand she will wear at Travis Kelce wedding

Taylor Swift wore Christian Dior Haute Couture for her wedding to Travis Kelce at Madison Square Garden on 3 July — and it turns out she had been dropping hints about the choice for months.

The gown was designed by Jonathan Anderson, the creative director of Dior Women's, Men's and Haute Couture, working in close collaboration with the bride and groom. A press release confirmed it was Anderson's first couture wedding dress for a world-renowned celebrity. Swift also wore Cartier jewellery and custom Christian Louboutin heels created specifically for the occasion.

For anyone paying attention to Swift's recent style choices, the Dior selection was hiding in plain sight. The singer had been making the French fashion house her handbag brand of choice in the months leading up to the wedding, returning to the label again and again across a series of New York outings that now read rather differently in hindsight.

In October, she paired a plaid Miu Miu skirt with a Dior Montaigne Avenue Top Handle Bag and Cartier jewellery — both brands that would later appear at her vows — for a night out celebrating The Life of a Showgirl's release. An April dinner with friends called for an ivory maxi skirt and strappy heels with a small Dior bag, a look described as bridal-inspired. A sunny yellow limited-edition mini Lady Dior bag accompanied her on another outing with her father Scott Swift weeks later. In May she appeared in a white pleated mini dress carrying a Dior hobo bag, and in June the same tote accompanied her Knicks-themed outfit to the NBA finals at MSG — the very venue where she would later say her vows.

As for the Louboutins, Swift has long been a devotee. More than 250 pairs of custom Louboutin shoes were created for her Eras Tour, and she acknowledged the sacrifice with characteristic wit in her 2025 documentary The End of an Era. "I mean, dancing all night, yeah my feet ache. But I'm wearing Louboutins. Like, it is a privilege for my feet to ache like this."

In the end, every detail was in character — even the breadcrumbs left along the way.