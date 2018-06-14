Trailer for Ali Zafar’s ‘Teefa in Trouble’ released

This summer, Ali Zafar has a delightful treat for his fans with his upcoming film ‘Teefa in Trouble’. The trailer of the Ali Zafar-starrer was released on Thursday in Karachi.



On the occasion, Zafar said that he hopes that fans will like the film. “My excitement level is hitting the roof,” the actor remarked.

July 20 is the date when fans will have to flock to the cinemas to watch the film starring Zafar as main character ‘Teefa’. The film will mark the debut of Ali Zafar and Maya Khan in the Pakistani film industry.

The movie is a joint venture of Lightingale productions, Mandviwala Entertainment and Geo Films.



Zafar has already proved his mettle in the Bollywood, although in the home industry it will be his first shot as a leading character in a film.

"This was my first film, with Ali Zafar.... We have worked hard on it so fingers crossed and I'm so excited," Maya Ali said.

The director of the movie Ahsan Rahim described the flick as a "team effort."

"We just in a family-like atmosphere and everyone put in a lot of efforts. I hope for the masses to like it," Rahim said.

The cast of the movie includes versatile actor Javed Sheikh, Aslam Mehmood, Nayyar Aijaz and others.

