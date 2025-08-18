 
Jenna Ortega recounts what made her want to become 'Wednesday'

Jenna Ortage gets up close and honest about the things that factored into her decision for ‘Wednesday’

August 18, 2025

Jenna Ortaga, well known for her work in Wednesday has just revealed the thought process that went into going forward with the casting.

The retelling of the classic Addams Family show, and what led to her making the leap, Ortage sat down at a press junket with show creator Tim Burton.

According to Harper’s Bazaar she explained that the decision wasn’t a quick ‘yes’. In fact, Ortega admits, “I had done a lot of TV, and I was told I couldn’t really do films when I was younger, so I just started getting into films and that was really exciting to me, and I wanted to focus on that part of my life.”

Moreover, “the idea of being tied to something for years was frightening,” she also tugged at heartstrings while admitting.

“It was upon meeting Tim and having a more in-depth conversation about the character. There’s also something interesting in the challenge of Wednesday, the more that I thought about it, just because she had been done so perfectly in the past.”

Before concluding the actor also admitted that Wednesday Addams “was unlike anything that I had done before, so there was something that made me a bit curious in that as well.”


