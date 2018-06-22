'3 Idiots' sequel on the cards, says director

A still from '3 Idiots'

Almost a decade after Aamir Khan-starrer ‘3 Idiots’ created box-office history, director Rajkumar Hirani has hinted that a sequel to the cult comedy is on the cards.

The filmmaker, who is currently busy promoting ‘Sanju’, told Indian publication Mid-Day that he has begun work on the second part.

"I definitely want to make a sequel to 3 Idiots. In fact, Abhijat [Joshi, writer] and I started writing something a few days ago. But it's still in the initial stage and we will take a fair amount of time to develop the script."

According to a source, Hirani will turn his attention to the third installment of the ‘Munna Bhai’ series after Sanjay Dutt biopic ‘Sanju’ hits theatres. Work on ‘3 Idiots’ will begin only after the director is done with ‘Munna Bhai 3’.

‘3 Idiots’, a coming-of-age comedy-drama film which also featured Kareena Kapoor Khan, R Madhavan and Sharman Joshi, released in 2009 to worldwide acclaim and remains one of the most successful films of Bollywood actor Aamir Khan.