Ishaan, Janhvi set dance floor on fire in Dhadak’s latest track

Image tweeted by Karan Johar

Star kids Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor have left us all impressed with their dancing skills in the second song of their upcoming debut film, Dhadak.

The Hindi version of the Marathi chartbuster of the same name, ‘Zingaat’ has all the potential to become a hit.

Penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya and crooned by Ajay-Atul, the song is irresistibly catchy. It will make you hit the dance floor with its peppy beats and appealing lyrics.

Both Janhvi and Ishaan are seen dancing with carefully choreographed abandon.

Debutante Janhvi is also a delight to watch only if you manage to move your eyes away from the male lead of the film. However, the chemistry between the two actors is impressive as they communicate through their eyes.

The movie is expected to release on July 20. You can watch the video here.

Producer Karan Johar also shared a video where Ishaan and Janhvi can be seen rehearsing for the song.

He captioned the video as: "The rehearsal video of #zingaat!!! Watch the two of them burn the dance floor!!!!!"

