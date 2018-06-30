Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Jun 30 2018
Priyanka Chopra 'hottest woman on the planet': Maxim

Saturday Jun 30, 2018

Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra, who has also been making headlines in the West following her debut in American TV series Quantico, has been named the “Hottest Woman on the Planet” by international men's magazine Maxim.

Priyanka has made it to "Maxim Hot 100" for a record fourth time.

The actor had earlier been given the honour in 2011, 2013 and 2016.

Maxim took to Twitter to announce the news and share the cover of its latest edition featuring Priyanka.

"She's got the talent, she's got the brains and she's definitely got the looks, is it any surprise that after millions of fans showed their support, Priyanka Chopra is back to top the 2018 Maxim India Hot 100 List and grace the cover for a record-breaking fifth time, Welcome back, PC," Maxim tweeted.

Priyanka was recently visiting India with rumoured beau Nick Jonas. On the work front, she will be seen in Bharat alongside Salman Khan. 

