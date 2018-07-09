Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Jul 09 2018
Justin Bieber engaged to model Hailey Baldwin: reports

Monday Jul 09, 2018

Pop singer Justin Bieber became engaged to model Hailey Baldwin over the weekend, according to US media reports on Sunday.

The couple dated in 2016 but had broken up.

Last month, they appeared together publicly, leading to speculation from fans that they had rekindled their romance, CNN reported.

The pair got engaged on Saturday during a trip to the Bahamas, celebrity news site TMZ said.

The site quoted witnesses at the restaurant, who said that Bieber's security team asked them all to put their phones away for the proposal.

Agents for Bieber, 24, and Baldwin, 21, did not immediately respond to requests for comments but relatives of the couple suggested that the news was true.

"Proud is an understatement! Excited for the next chapter!" the singer's father Jeremy Bieber wrote on Instagram with a picture of his son.

@justinbieber Proud is an understatement! Excited for the next chapter!

A post shared by Jeremy Bieber (@jeremybieber) on

His mother, Pattie Mallette, simply tweeted: "Love Love Love Love Love Love Love."

Hailey Baldwin, a model who has taken small acting roles, is the daughter of "The Usual Suspects" actor Stephen Baldwin and niece of Alec Baldwin, the "30 Rock" star and nemesis impersonator of US President Donald Trump. The model's mother is from Brazil.

The romantic status of the Canadian-born pop singer, one of the world's biggest-selling musical acts, is of acute interest to his fans.

Bieber dated singer and actress Selena Gomez off and on for years.

