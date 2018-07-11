Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Jul 11 2018
Joaquin Phoenix cast as Joker in stand-alone DC origin film

Wednesday Jul 11, 2018

Joaquin Phoenix will play the role of 'clown prince of crime' in the upcoming standalone origin film. Photo: Variety/DC

Warner Bros has confirmed Joker's stand-alone film starring award-winning actor Joaquin Phoenix is in the works. 

According to Deadline, the film will be based on the Joker’s origin’s feature by Todd Phillips’ who co-wrote the film alongside The Fighter's Scott Silver. 

The Walk the Line actor Phoenix has finalised a deal to star as the arch-nemesis of Batman, with shooting set to begin in September this year.

As per Warner Bros official press announcement, “the film centers around the iconic arch nemesis and is an original, standalone story not seen before on the big screen. Phillips’ exploration of a man disregarded by society is not only a gritty character study, but also a broader cautionary tale”.

However, this is not the only Joker movie in the works. A second stand-alone movie with Jared Leto, who played the character in Suicide Squad, is also in development.

No release date for the movie has been given by the studio as yet. 

