Monday Jul 16 2018
You might be killed if you criticise govt in India: Saif Ali Khan

Monday Jul 16, 2018

Saif Ali Khan as Sartaj Singh in Sacred Games. Photo: Netflix

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has said that one could get killed in India for voicing their opinions.

Saif, who is playing policeman Sartaj Singh in India’s first Netflix show Sacred Games, during an interview to Quint in London said, “If you date someone from the wrong caste, somebody will kill you in some parts of India. That’s just the way it is."

“I don’t know how much you can criticise your government in India, somebody might kill you,” he added.

The actor’s comments came in response to criticism of the Netflix original series.

“It will be deeply frustrating if something happens to the show. If someone says you can’t air this or if Netflix is discontinued. Then that will be my turn to be outraged,” Saif further said.

Sacred Games, which was released on the streaming service on July 6, has come under fire for its portrayal of Indian politicians while some have also criticised its graphic nature and use of bad language.

A member of the Congress party has filed a petition against the show for its depiction of former Indian prime minister Rajiv Gandhi. 

Rajiv's son and current Congress president Rahul Gandhi in a tweet on Saturday said that his “father lived and died in the service of India. The views of a character on a fictional web series can never change that.”

Gandhi’s statement was lauded by the show’s creative team, including co-director Anurag Kashyap.

