Saturday Jul 21 2018
'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' TV reboot in development

Saturday Jul 21, 2018

Sarah Michelle Gellar as the original TV Buffy. Photo: FOX

Supernatural assassin Buffy the Vampire Slayer will be returning to our television screens after a reboot of the television show was confirmed.

According to Deadline, 20 Century Fox Television has confirmed it is developing a revival of the series, with creator Joss Whedon coming on board the project as executive producer. 

The original show followed Buffy Summers played by Sarah Michelle Gellar, a “Slayer” destined to fight evil forces in her new hometown of Sunnydale.

The show was inspired by Whedon’s feature film of the same name, ran for seven seasons, inspiring a spin-off series Angel, a larger expanded universe of comics and novels.

Based on a 1992 movie that bombed at the box office, Buffy the Vampire Slayer was a surprise TV hit and ran for seven seasons from 1997 to 2003.

The new version, which will be pitched to streaming and cable networks this summer, will be contemporary, building on the mythology of the original.

“Like our world, it will be richly diverse, and like the original, some aspects of the series could be seen as metaphors for issues facing us all today,” the show producers said.

According to sources, the diversity in the show’s description reflects the producers’ intention for the new slayer to be African American. 

Whedon will serve an executive producer on the project along with Monica Owusu-Breen who worked with Whedon on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and will serve as showrunner and head writer.

The reboot hasn’t been given an air date and is not yet attached to a network, but is expected to be pitched to streaming services such as Netflix at a later date.

