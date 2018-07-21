Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Jul 21 2018
By
Talha Hashmi

Model-turned-journalist Annie Ali Khan found dead in Karachi

By
Talha Hashmi

Saturday Jul 21, 2018

The 38-year-old had transitioned from modelling to freelance journalism/ file photo

KARACHI: Former model-turned-journalist Quratulain Ali Khan, alternatively known as Annie, was found dead in her apartment earlier on Saturday.

Annie, who was found burnt at her residence on Club Road in the city's Red Zone area, reportedly perished in a fire in the flat, where she lived alone.

According to Omar Shahid, the senior superintendent of police (SSP), her the former model's cause of death was said to be suffocation from the fumes.

It is, at present, believed that she committed suicide by setting her apartment on fire. Her relatives, on the other hand, informed that she was suffering from mental health issues, the SSP added.

Following the legal formalities, the body was handed over to her family, he further said.

The 38-year-old had transitioned from modelling to freelance journalism, writing for prestigious publications here and abroad. She was published in Vantage, Marie Claire US, The Caravan, Herald, RIC Journal, Tanqeed, The Asia Society website and other local publications.

Numerous of her peers — both journalists and models alike — took to social media to express their shock over her sudden demise.


Comments

More From Entertainment:

Five things we learned from San Diego Comic-Con

Five things we learned from San Diego Comic-Con

 Updated 13 hours ago
'Teefa in Trouble' breaks record with biggest ever opening for Pakistani film

'Teefa in Trouble' breaks record with biggest ever opening for Pakistani film

Updated yesterday
Warner Bros superheroes swoop into Comic-Con

Warner Bros superheroes swoop into Comic-Con

 Updated 14 hours ago
Selena Gomez says would love to collaborate with AR Rahman for Bollywood song

Selena Gomez says would love to collaborate with AR Rahman for Bollywood song

 Updated yesterday
'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' TV reboot in development

'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' TV reboot in development

Updated 2 days ago
Taylor Swift cast in movie version of 'Cats'

Taylor Swift cast in movie version of 'Cats'

 Updated 2 days ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM