Model-turned-journalist Annie Ali Khan found dead in Karachi

The 38-year-old had transitioned from modelling to freelance journalism/ file photo

KARACHI: Former model-turned-journalist Quratulain Ali Khan, alternatively known as Annie, was found dead in her apartment earlier on Saturday.

Annie, who was found burnt at her residence on Club Road in the city's Red Zone area, reportedly perished in a fire in the flat, where she lived alone.

According to Omar Shahid, the senior superintendent of police (SSP), her the former model's cause of death was said to be suffocation from the fumes.

It is, at present, believed that she committed suicide by setting her apartment on fire. Her relatives, on the other hand, informed that she was suffering from mental health issues, the SSP added.

Following the legal formalities, the body was handed over to her family, he further said.



The 38-year-old had transitioned from modelling to freelance journalism, writing for prestigious publications here and abroad. She was published in Vantage, Marie Claire US, The Caravan, Herald, RIC Journal, Tanqeed, The Asia Society website and other local publications.

Numerous of her peers — both journalists and models alike — took to social media to express their shock over her sudden demise.



