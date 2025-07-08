Ben Affleck sends brutal warning to Jennifer Lopez's new beau

Ben Affleck reacts to Jennifer Lopez’s new romance

Ben Affleck reacted to the new romance of his ex-wife Jennifer Lopez, with whom he reconnected almost two decades after they engagement ended.

The Hollywood actor spoken out for the first time since his divorce from the singer as he sent a blunt warning to her new lover.

Amid new reports that Lopez is dating British actor Brett Goldstein, Affleck shared a message for him that he may be unprepared for the intense spotlight that comes with dating the global star.

A source close to Affleck told Radar Online that he said, "Brett seems like a nice guy but he's about to be eaten alive by Hurricane JLo."

It was reported in May that Lopez had been dating her Office Romance co-star named Brett Goldstein.

As per report by In Touch Weekly, an insider shared, “They’re both professional and ready to deliver their lines when the cameras are rolling, but in between, it’s a flirt fest.”

“Brett fawns all over Jennifer, and she’s absolutely loving the attention,” they added.

The source further shared that Goldstein “is so adoring, which is exactly what she needs right now."

“[Lopez’s] much happier now,” and “everyone has noticed the change. There’s a new carefree energy about her,” overall.