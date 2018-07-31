Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Jul 31 2018
By
RARehan Ahmed

Teefa in Trouble continues to break records

By
RARehan Ahmed

Tuesday Jul 31, 2018

Ali Zafar and Maya Ali starrer Teefa in Trouble has broken all non-holiday records. Before the movie even hit the theatres, it had taken the Pakistani film industry by storm with its catchy singles and a stellar cast.

Following its release on July 20, the directorial debut of Ahasn Rahim has managed to break several records at the Pakistani box office.

The movie managed to have the biggest opening day despite not opening on Eid. The film raked in Rs23.1 million breaking the record previously held by Jawani Phir Nahi Ani.

On the second day of its release, Teefa in Trouble become the first Pakistani movie to reach Rs50 million at the box office.

Further, on the third day of opening across cinemas in Pakistan, it continued with its streak of the biggest non-holiday opening and brought in a business of more than Rs72 million.

Not only did Teefa manage to become a household name in Pakistan but internationally the film managed to do well as well.

The movie is the first Pakistani film to rake in a business of Rs10 million internationally in the first three days on a non-holiday.

Despite polls in the country in the second week of the film’s release, the Geo Films production still brought in a business of Rs110 million.

Collectively the movie brought in a business of more than Rs150 million not only in Pakistan but internationally as well, which is a record in itself for a non-holiday film.


More From Entertainment:

Salman Khan welcomes Katrina Kaif to ‘Bharat’ after Priyanka Chopra quits

Salman Khan welcomes Katrina Kaif to ‘Bharat’ after Priyanka Chopra quits

 Updated 5 hours ago
Priyanka Chopra in talks to join Chris Pratt in ‘Cowboy Ninja Viking’

Priyanka Chopra in talks to join Chris Pratt in ‘Cowboy Ninja Viking’

 Updated 6 hours ago
These memes of Jahangir Tareen wooing independents will leave you in fits

These memes of Jahangir Tareen wooing independents will leave you in fits

 Updated 8 hours ago
Fox developing '24' prequel series about young Jack Bauer

Fox developing '24' prequel series about young Jack Bauer

 Updated 8 hours ago
Better with age? Tom Cruise's latest 'Impossible' tops box office

Better with age? Tom Cruise's latest 'Impossible' tops box office

 Updated yesterday
Netflix teases 'fitting end' to defining series 'House of Cards'

Netflix teases 'fitting end' to defining series 'House of Cards'

 Updated 10 hours ago
Netflix teases 'fitting end' to defining series 'House of Cards'

Netflix teases 'fitting end' to defining series 'House of Cards'

 Updated 10 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM