Teefa in Trouble continues to break records

Ali Zafar and Maya Ali starrer Teefa in Trouble has broken all non-holiday records. Before the movie even hit the theatres, it had taken the Pakistani film industry by storm with its catchy singles and a stellar cast.

Following its release on July 20, the directorial debut of Ahasn Rahim has managed to break several records at the Pakistani box office.

The movie managed to have the biggest opening day despite not opening on Eid. The film raked in Rs23.1 million breaking the record previously held by Jawani Phir Nahi Ani.

On the second day of its release, Teefa in Trouble become the first Pakistani movie to reach Rs50 million at the box office.

Further, on the third day of opening across cinemas in Pakistan, it continued with its streak of the biggest non-holiday opening and brought in a business of more than Rs72 million.

Not only did Teefa manage to become a household name in Pakistan but internationally the film managed to do well as well.

The movie is the first Pakistani film to rake in a business of Rs10 million internationally in the first three days on a non-holiday.

Despite polls in the country in the second week of the film’s release, the Geo Films production still brought in a business of Rs110 million.

Collectively the movie brought in a business of more than Rs150 million not only in Pakistan but internationally as well, which is a record in itself for a non-holiday film.



