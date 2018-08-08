'Actor in Law' to be screened in Mumbai

Actor in Law poster. Photo: File

Fahad Mustafa and Mehwish Hayat starrer Actor in Law will be screened in Mumbai, India on August 10.

The film which featured Om Puri in a prominent role and was one of his last films will be screened at Harkisan Mehta Institute in the late Bollywood actor’s honour, according to the Times of India.

While the movie released in Pakistan in 2016, its Indian premiere was postponed due to Puri’s sudden death in January 2017.

Actor in Law was also screened at a festival in Rajasthan earlier this year.

Interestingly, according to the film's producer, Puri did not charge for the film.

Producer Fizza Ali Meerza shared, “This was only our second film and he said that he would have done it had it been produced by a big studio. Puri loved the script and did it on a friendly basis. On our part, we ensured that we hosted him well and he did the same for us when we visited India. There’s not a single day when we don’t think or speak of him.”