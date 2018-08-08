Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Wednesday Aug 08 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Hockey players dues cleared, claims PHF president

By
GEO NEWS

Wednesday Aug 08, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Hockey Federation on Wednesday said that it has cleared the pending dues of players and team management.

PHF President Brig (R) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar arranged the funds through his own resources to fulfill his commitment as he had promised the players and management to clear their dues before the departure of the team to Jakarta for Asian Games, said a press release issued by PHF.

Earlier, Pakistan hockey team players announced they will not participate in the upcoming Asian Games over the non-payment of their daily allowance.

Asian Games: Pakistan hockey team announces to sit out in pay protest

Pakistan hockey team skipper Rizwan said the protest is not a revolt but a demand for their due rights

"The players have not yet received the daily allowance for the training camp held for Champions Trophy," Rizwan Senior had said. "We won't participate in the Asian Games if we aren't given our due daily allowance."

The national side's training camp was scheduled in Holland for the Champions Trophy.

"It's not a revolt we are asking for our due right," Rizwan had added.

Comments

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM