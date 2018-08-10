Hasan Minhaj's Netflix show 'Patriot Act' to premiere in October

Hasan Minhaj is the first Indian-American to host a weekly comedy show. Photo: Netflix

Streaming giant Netflix has finally released the premiere date for comedian Hasan Minhaj’s upcoming show Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj.

The show which has been given a 32 episode order by Netflix will debut on October 28 and will “explore the modern cultural and political landscape with depth and sincerity”.

Minhaj who is the first Indian-American to host a weekly comedy show will be bringing “his unique comedic voice and storytelling skill to investigate the larger trends shaping our fragmented world,” Netflix added.



“I’m thrilled to be joining the Netflix family as the country braces for another election season — and like you, I cannot wait to find out who [Russian President Vladimir] Putin picks this time,” the 32-year old had said in a statement when the show was first announced.



The comedian rose in popularity after joining The Daily Show in 2014, as one of then-host Jon Stewart’s last hires and has since then gone on to host the 2017 White House Correspondents’ Dinner, aka the First Annual Annual Boycotted By President Trump WHCD.



Last year, he received raving reviews and won a Peabody Award for his one-hour Netflix comedy special Hasan Minhaj: Homecoming King.

Minhaj will serve as the co-executive producer and co-creator of the show along with Prashanth Venkataramanujam, the head writer for Minhaj’s 2017 White House Correspondents Dinner speech.

