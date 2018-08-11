Anushka Sharma reveals her biggest achievement till date

Anushka Sharma. Photo: File

Bollywood superstar Anushka Sharma has told all in a recent interview.

The actor spoke about her husband Virat Kohli, being real in an increasingly affected world and her biggest achievement till date in an interview with Femina.

Responding to a question regarding what she thinks her biggest achievement has been till date, the actor said, “ I think the animal shelter that I’m building is a huge achievement for me. “

“It’s something that gives me a lot of joy and peace. I’ve always been an animal lover and I’ve always wished to use the position that I’m in today in the best way I can. And since we’re doing the power issue, I feel like success, money and fame is for yourself, but power is not your own,” she said.

Anushka continued, “The entire purpose of having power is to empower others. Power is not to gloat or to feel like you’re better than others. It is meant to enable someone else’s life and help them make their life better. Using my position to start an animal shelter gives me happiness. I can tell you today that I was destined to become this actor. It wasn’t like I planned to be an actor or struggled to be one. If God has put me in this position, then it is for something greater than just working for myself. These are the things that make me happy, even if it’s just making someone smile if they’re in a bad mood or solving someone’s problems.”

The actor in her first interview post-marriage also revealed that her husband Virat Kohli is her biggest source of strength in vulnerable moments.

Anuhska also shared that being in the spotlight “gets too much sometimes”.

“I’m a very private person, I like being by myself and spending time with my family—it’s something that makes me feel calm. But in my job, you’re constantly working and travelling, and you don’t have much time for yourself. You have to work towards finding time, so I’ve started doing that now. I try to balance my life in a better way. I think the right balance; so you’re not always loaded with work, is also very important to your creativity,” she said.

When asked if she would have done anything differently, Anushka said, “I don’t think you can do things differently. I think things happen for a reason and they happen when they’re supposed to happen. My reactions to situations when something wasn’t good, or to setbacks in life, or if I got too rattled or upset by something, could be different. But whatever happened in my life had to happen, so I wouldn’t change anything.”