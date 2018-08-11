Kangana Ranaut has a message for Imran Khan

Kangana Ranaut and Imran Khan. Photo: File

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has appealed to Imran Khan, who is set to become Pakistan’s next prime minister, to ensure that the two countries "have a beautiful relationship".

Responding to a question regarding PM-in-waiting Imran Khan at an event, Kangana said, “Hopefully, we can only hope that we shed no more blood.”

“It’s unfortunate that our soldiers are dying. But, the kind of speech Mr Imran Khan has given is very nice and I wish him all the best and with folded hands, I appeal, that we have a beautiful relationship,” she added.

Imran will be sworn in as prime minister on August 18, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) said on Friday while announcing it has the numbers to form a coalition government in the centre.

The party further said that Imran has invited Indian cricket greats Kapil Dev, Sunil Gavaskar and Navjot Singh Sidhu to his oath-taking ceremony.

Earlier, India's high commissioner in Pakistan Ajay Bisaria called on Imran and congratulated him on his victory.

The two figures discussed a range of issues and prospects of India-Pakistan relationships.

During the meeting, the PTI chief expressed grave concern over human rights violations in Indian-occupied Kashmir (IoK). He expressed hope that SAARC conference would soon be held in Islamabad.

The Indian high commissioner said that a telephonic conversation between Imran Khan and Indian PM Narendra Modi had a given a hope to both the countries.

Bisaria further said that India was hopeful that the relations with Pakistan would get on a new path.

The Indian high commission tweeted that Bisaria had gifted Imran a cricket bat autographed by the entire Indian national team.