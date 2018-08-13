Tabla player Babar Khanna says he was beaten up outside Lahore residence

Babar Ali Khanna. Photo: Coke Studio

Tabla and dholak player Babar Ali Khanna, who is a member of Coke Studio’s house band, was threatened and beaten up outside his Lahore residence on Sunday night.

Babar recalled the incident in a Facebook live video and showed the state of his house following the attack.

The tabla and dholak player said that gun shots were fired outside his house and bricks were hurled at his gate.

Khanna’s neighbours also appeared in the video and said, “Eight to 10 men on motorcycles arrived at his house and beat him up.”

Another neighbour said, “I don’t know who those people were but this is not right and Babar is well-respected in the neighbourhood. We are all terrified.”

Khanna emphasised in the video that he does not know who the people were.

Khanna whose musical journey spans over 29 years has been a part of Coke Studio since season one.

