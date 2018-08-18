Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' engagement festivities kick off

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at their roka ceremony. Photo: Twitter

Celebrations have kicked off for Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas' engagement.

The couple are currently in Mumbai for their engagement ceremony and a roka ceremony took place today at Priyanka's Juhu residence.

The roka ceremony is a Punjabi pre-wedding event where the bride and groom's close family members meet and exchange gifts.



Priyanka was seen wearing a traditional Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla yellow ensemble while Jonas donned an ivory shalwar kameez.

Following the ceremony, Priyanka and Jonas took to social media to share pictures.

While Jonas called Priyanka ‘future Mrs Jonas’, Priyanka wrote, “Taken.. With all my heart and soul..”



According to reports, Priyanka and Jonas will also host a party tonight to celebrate their engagement.

Jonas reached Mumbai on Thursday night along with his parents.



Last month it was reported that Priyanka and Jonas were engaged after a whirlwind two months of dating.

Jonas, 25, reportedly proposed to Priyanka in London for her 36th birthday after shutting down a Tiffany store in New York to choose a ring.