Bollywood descends on Mumbai to celebrate Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas’ engagement

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at their roka ceremony. Photo: Twitter

American singer Nick Jonas and his partner Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra have finally made their relationship public.

Jonas posted “Future Mrs Jonas” on his Instagram over the weekend, while Chopra wrote, “Taken.. With all my heart and soul..”

The duo's confirmation of engagement sent social media into a frenzy as their friends heaped congratulations on the lovebirds.



Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner and Chopra’s future sister-in-law congratulated the Baywatch star and welcomed her to the family.

“Wow. First I’m blessed with an incredible future brother-in-law, and now such a beautiful, inside and out, future sister-in-law. I’m so excited to welcome you into the family Priyanka Chopra. I love you both,” she posted.

Turner is engaged to Joe Jonas, Nick's older brother.



Bollywood actress Preity Zinta also took to Twitter to congratulate the couple.

“Congratulations to my dear Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas on their new journey together. Wish you both loads of love, happiness and togetherness always,” she wrote.

Joe Jonas also congratulated his brother on his engagement to the Bollywood starlet.



Not to be left behind was Anushka Sharma, who sent lots of love to the couple.



Superwoman Lilly Singh also expressed her happiness on Twitter.



"Congratulations to my didi Priyanka Chopra and my future Jeeja Ji Nick Jonas. Can you hear the screams of the people wondering who they’re more jealous of? Wishing you the best aka YASSSSS,” she wrote.

Earlier in the day, the couple kicked off their engagement celebrations with the traditional roka ceremony in Mumbai.



The roka ceremony is a Punjabi pre-wedding event where the bride and groom's close family members meet and exchange gifts.

Chopra wore a traditional Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla yellow ensemble while Jonas donned an ivory shalwar kameez.

Later in the day more Bollywood celebs descended on Chopra’s Mumbai residence to celebrate the event.

Fellow actress Alia Bhatt was in attendance at the engagement party.

Alia Bhatt was in attendance at the engagement party.

Chopra's cousin and close friend Parineeti Chopra also posted a photo from the night with the couple.

Chopra's cousin and close friend Parineeti Chopra also posted a photo from the night with the couple.

Chopra also posed with her in-laws.

Indian businessman Mukesh Ambani was also in attendance.




