Feels right to be labelled favourites for 2019 World Cup: Fakhar Zaman

Fakhar Zaman reacts after scoring century in Champions Trophy final. Photo: AFP

Pakistan batsman Fakhar Zaman says it feels right for his team to be labelled as favourites for the 2019 Cricket World Cup.

In an interview with Sky Sports, Zaman said, “I do feel that it is right for us to be labelled favourites for the 2019 World Cup as our team will be well equipped for this tournament.”

The 28-year old believes Pakistan's recent successes and experience in Champions Trophy could make them favourites in the next year's World Cup.

"The current Pakistan team combination is brilliant and the results we have recently produced are proof of that," he said.

'Focused on Asia Cup'

Zaman, who recently became the fastest batsman to score 1,000 runs in one-day international (ODI) history during the series against Zimbabwe, said at the moment his focus is not on next year’s World Cup but on the upcoming Asia Cup.

"At the moment, I am fully focused on doing well in the upcoming Asia Cup," he said.

"Of course, the 2019 World Cup is an important tournament, but it's far too early for me to start planning for it as there are other international assignments to take care of before that tournament."

The Asia Cup, which kicks off next month in UAE, features India, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka. They will be joined by a sixth team — the winner of the Asian Cricket Council qualifier event.

'Honoured to break Sir Vivian Richards record'

Speaking about winning the Special Award for Outstanding Performance at the Pakistan Cricket Board Awards, the 28-year-old said that he is thrilled to have won the coveted prize.

Zaman became the quickest batsman in history to score 1,000 runs in ODIs and also scored the first double century in the same format for Pakistan.

Pakistan´s Fakhar Zaman plays a reverse sweep shot during the ICC Champions Trophy final. Photo: AFP

“I am obviously happy about reaching such milestones but also feel honoured I was able to break the record which was previously jointly held by legendary batsman Sir Vivian Richards,” Zaman said.

However, the batsman added he was unsure he would ever achieve such a milestone.

“While playing domestic cricket I did have the aim of making a double hundred as not many [local players] have achieved [it],” he said. “But the thought of doing the same in an international game simply did not cross my mind.

“Sarfraz Ahmed and Mickey Arthur kept telling me that I have the ability to score a double hundred, but I just thought they were trying to build my confidence,” he remarked.

Zaman admitted that when he scored a hundred in the fourth ODI, he started hitting out so he could score as many runs as possible.

“It was when I got to around 170 I was sent a message by Sarfraz and Arthur to not take too many risks as there were quite a few overs left to play,” he said.

“I had a very good chance of reaching 200. From then on, I had the 200 number in my mind and played accordingly,” Zaman added.