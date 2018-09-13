'Crocodile Hunter' Irwin's family returns to TV in October with new show

KARACHI: "Crikey! It’s The Irwins!" That's how Bindi, the daughter of Australian zoologist and conservationist Steve Irwin, announced the upcoming show in which the animal-loving family will be returning to the television.

That's also the name of their new TV show, wherein the Bindi, Terri, and Robert Irwin will take readers back into the wild and talk about wildlife.

"I am so happy to announce that our brand new Animal Planet series will be airing on October 28th. We can’t wait to share our story with you as we continue Dad’s important work," Bindi, Irwin's daughter, wrote.



"This feels like a beautiful new life chapter. I hope to see you there," she added while tweeting about Crikey! It’s The Irwins!.



The video attached in the Twitter post gives a quick look into what the audience can expect from the TV series. It ends with Robert, Irwin's son, saying: "… and now you're gonna be part of the old family".



This is not the first time, however, that the now-20-year-old would be appearing on the TV. Back in 2007, shortly after her father's untimely death, she kicked off her US show business career by promoting Bindi, The Jungle Girl, her own upcoming Discovery kids wildlife series.

The father-daughter duo had begun filming the show in early 2006 with the aim to get children more interested in wildlife conservation. Although Irwin was killed in September that year, Bindi, alongside her US-born mother decided to finish filming the series.

“Those closest to her know that she deeply believed in her father’s mission to protect wildlife,” Discovery had said in a statement announcing the June 9 premiere.

At that time, she had also spoken of her determination, telling Larry King: “I want to make him the proudest dad to have me and I want to show everybody, and nearly be as good as him because he was the best."

The show, however, ran for two seasons, ending in late 2008.

The legendary Steve Irwin became a noted khaki-clad TV star when, in 1992, he took over the Australia Zoo, which flourished under his and his wife Terri's watch, growing from 4 to 100 acres.

The conservationist tragically died September 4, aged 44, when he was stabbed in his heart by a stingray’s serrated barb during a programme shoot off Australia’s coast.

Earlier this year, on April 27, he was given a posthumous recognition in the US, with his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. At the event, Robert had said his father would "take us down for ice cream and jump in with animals, there was never a dull moment.

"So he was the best, and most incredible conservationist on the planet, but also the best dad.

November 15th is now known as "Steve Irwin Day" around the world.