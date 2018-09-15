Sonam Kapoor reveals Anand Ahuja initially tried to set her up with his friend

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja. Photo: File

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor has revealed her husband, Anand Ahuja, tried to set her up with one of his close friends before they started dating.

Speaking on a chat show, Sonam revealed, "There was a point where everyone was like, you need to be set up with...I'm not going to name him, he's very cute and very nice. He was amazing. It wasn't really that vibe with us but people were really hellbent on me meeting this guy.”

The actor then said that she was "conned" into meeting Ahuja’s friend at a dinner when she was busy with the promotions of Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo.

"I had no idea that this boy was going to be there. Anand, lo and behold, came with the guy. And I ended up speaking to Anand the whole evening. That was the first time I saw him and had a conversation with him. Anand was trying really hard because he loves his friend and while he was trying so hard, he and I ended up speaking a lot," she revealed.

“Then we fell in love over the phone," Sonam said.

The rest, as they say, is history. Sonam and Anand tied the knot in May.