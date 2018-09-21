Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Sep 21 2018
By
Web Desk

Netflix announces 'Sacred Games' season two

By
Web Desk

Friday Sep 21, 2018

Based on the 2006 novel by Vikram Chandra, 'Sacred Games' is a thriller set in Mumbai with a cast of police officers, politicians and spies. Photo: Netflix
1

Netflix has officially announced the second season of popular Indian crime drama Sacred Games.

The streaming giant announced the news via Twitter along with a 45-second long teaser, which features a mandala spinning around along with the voices of characters, gangster Ganesh Gaitonde played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui, police officer Sartaj Sindh played by Saif Ali Khan, Neeraj Kabi’s Parulkar, and Radhika Apte’s RAW agent Anjali Mathur.

“The worst is yet to come. Sacred Games will be back for Season 2,” Netflix tweeted.

Based on the 2006 novel by Vikram Chandra, Sacred Games is a thriller set in Mumbai with a cast of police officers, politicians and spies.

Speaking to Deadline, Erik Barmack, the vice president of International Netflix Originals said, “We’ve been thrilled by the response to Sacred Games from fans worldwide, and especially in India, to this high-quality production.”

He added, “It’s incredibly exciting for us to take the story of Sacred Games forward and open a new chapter in the series with its second season.

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap will continue to direct Gaitonde’s story for the second season, while Neeraj Ghaywan (Masaan) will take over Sartaj Singh’s plot from Vikramaditya Motwane.

No release date for the new season has been announced yet.

Comments

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM