Netflix announces 'Sacred Games' season two

Netflix has officially announced the second season of popular Indian crime drama Sacred Games.

The streaming giant announced the news via Twitter along with a 45-second long teaser, which features a mandala spinning around along with the voices of characters, gangster Ganesh Gaitonde played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui, police officer Sartaj Sindh played by Saif Ali Khan, Neeraj Kabi’s Parulkar, and Radhika Apte’s RAW agent Anjali Mathur.

“The worst is yet to come. Sacred Games will be back for Season 2,” Netflix tweeted.

Based on the 2006 novel by Vikram Chandra, Sacred Games is a thriller set in Mumbai with a cast of police officers, politicians and spies.



Speaking to Deadline, Erik Barmack, the vice president of International Netflix Originals said, “We’ve been thrilled by the response to Sacred Games from fans worldwide, and especially in India, to this high-quality production.”

He added, “It’s incredibly exciting for us to take the story of Sacred Games forward and open a new chapter in the series with its second season.

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap will continue to direct Gaitonde’s story for the second season, while Neeraj Ghaywan (Masaan) will take over Sartaj Singh’s plot from Vikramaditya Motwane.

No release date for the new season has been announced yet.