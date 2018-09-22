Is Virat Kohli set to make acting debut?

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli sent his fans into a frenzy on Friday after the batsman posted a picture of him hinting towards “another debut.” Photo: Virat Kohli Twitter

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli sent his fans into a frenzy on Friday after he posted a picture of himself hinting towards “another debut.”

Taking to social media, Kohli tweeted a poster like a picture while posing like a superhero with the words 'Introducing Virat Kohli, Trailer The Movie' stamped at the bottom with the date September 28, 2019.

“Another debut after 10 years, can't wait! #TrailerTheMovie,” the batsman tweeted.

The tweet has since then left his fans wondering if the 29-year-old is venturing into the field of acting.



Kohli was rested for the ongoing Asia Cup taking place in the United Arab Emirates from September 15 to September 28.

According to sources at DNA, “This will be the biggest debut of the century!”

However, there has been no official word from the cricketer or his team over his supposed acting debut.

Other reports suggest that it could be a short film or an ad for the brand Wrogn whose shirt Kohli is wearing in the poster.

Moreover, others suggest the poster could be related to his wife Anushka Sharma's new film Sui Dhaaga which releases on September 28.