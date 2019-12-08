Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Dec 08 2019
By
Web Desk

Emma Stone, fiancé Dave McCary all smiles posing with Amy Schumer

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 08, 2019

Emma Stone, fiancé Dave McCary all smiles posing with Amy Schumer. Photo: Instagram

Hollywood megastar Emma Stone has been the news-maker of the week as she finally got engaged to boyfriend Dave McCary earlier this week.

The La La Land actor after saying yes to the SNL segment director stepped out for the first time sporting her new bling on the ring finger accompanied by her dear friend Amy Schumer.

The 31-year-old newly engaged diva was on cloud nine in the photo posted on Amy's Instagram at New York's Times Square as she beamed with her pals in the group selfie where her fiancé Dave McCary could also be spotted.

"These people love Times Square year round," Amy captioned the photo.

The couple had gotten engaged earlier this week on Wednesday as Dave went down on one knee with Pearl Snowflake's Ring-Supreme in hands.

The photo of the two with Emma flaunting the diamond around her ring was posted by Dave on his Instagram.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by @ davemccary on


