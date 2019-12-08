Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Dec 08 2019
American rapper Juice Wrld dies

Sunday Dec 08, 2019

American rapper Juice Wrld died at the age of 21 after suffering a reported seizure.

The singer died at Chicago's Midway airport Sunday morning.

According to TMZ, the star was bleeding from the mouth when he was shifted to a hospital where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

The rapper's cause of death was not immediately disclosed.

Jarad Anthony Higgins, known professionally as Juice Wrld, was best known for his hit singles "All Girls Are the Same" and "Lucid Dreams" .

His first track, "Forever", was released on SoundCloud in 2015 under the name JuicetheKidd.

Higgins recorded a majority of his first tracks on a cellphone, uploading them to SoundCloud in his sophomore year.

