Joe Jonas says his song ‘Hesitate’ is his 'promise' to Sophie Turner

The song is inspired by Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's crazy romance

Joe Jonas and Sophie Tuner are one of Hollywood’s most romantic couples and recently the magnitude of the love they share has just been revealed and fans are left gushing as a result.

In a new Amazon Prime Video documentary, Happiness Continues, Joe Jonas opens up on the true meaning behind the song Hesitate and why it has always held such a high place in his heart.

"Hesitate is a song I wrote. It's like my vows before I wrote my vows. It's my promise to Sophie," he admitted. "I can see in the audience when it's definitely those other people's songs. I see couples holding each other. I see somebody that song got them through something. For me, it takes me to a whole different universe. I'm seeing her walk down the aisle again every time I close my eyes."

The song is inspired by Joe and Sophie’s crazy romance, featuring lyrics like "I will take your pain and put it on my heart" and "I thank the oceans for giving me you. You saved me once and now I'll save you, too. I won't hesitate for you."

Check out the song below:



