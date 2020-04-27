Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Apr 27 2020
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to explain their side of the story in new tell-all book

Monday Apr 27, 2020

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle may now be stepping forward to narrate their side of the story 

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been keeping tabloids and entertainment portals abuzz ever since they severed ties with the British royal family.

And with the constant talk around their departure failing to settle down, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex may now be stepping forward to narrate their side of the story encircling their decision to step down as senior members of the royal family.

According to the Daily Mail, the former royals have given interviews to Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand for their biography titled Thoroughly Modern Royals: The Real World Of Harry And Meghan.

The biography panning over 320 pages is reportedly aiming for release on August 11.

Scobie is the Royal Editor at Large for BAZAAR.com whereas Durand is a royal contributor for Elle and OprahMag.com.

It has been speculated that the book could expose their side of the story and bring to the forefront additional startling details about the Sussex pair’s exit that sent shockwaves down the world.

That being said, both the writers have yet to confirm their involvement in the book or provide any additional details. 

