Riley Keough, husband Ben Smith-Petersen add new member to family

Riley Keough and husband Ben Smith-Petersen tied the knot back in February 2015

September 18, 2025

Riley Keough and husband Ben Smith-Petersen have kept the arrival of baby no 2 underwraps - until now

As per a recent report by People, the Daisy Jones & The Six star and her husband privately welcomed their second child.

Riley, who is granddaughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley and daughter of late Lisa Marie Presley, is already a mom to three-year-old Tupelo whom she shares with husband Ben.

Priscilla recently gushed over her granddaughter's sweet family and being great-grandma of her kids.

"I love her babies," Priscilla told the outlet in a recent cover story, "I'm really happy for Riley.

She went on to say, "She has got an amazing husband and two great children, so I'm happy for her very much."

Recalling a sweet memory of great-granddaughter Tupelo, Priscilla shared that she started talking even before turning one.

"At my home, there's a pond right down below, and I'm holding her, and she goes, 'Pond,' " Priscilla remembered. "She's not even a year going, 'Pond.' Then she looked, and she saw a car. I went to Lisa, and I said, 'Lisa, she's not even a year, and she's telling me all what's out there.' [Riley] was saying that her husband really spends a lot of time with her. She's a chatterbox."

