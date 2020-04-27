Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Apr 27 2020
Inside Taylor Swift’s life in quarantine

Monday Apr 27, 2020

Taylor Swift has been giving fans a glimpse inside her laid-back quarantine routine

As a large chunk of the global population self-isolates during the coronavirus pandemic, celebrities have been keeping fans in the loop about their downtime.

Taylor Swift too, has been giving fans a glimpse inside her laid-back quarantine routine, and while detailing her time in self-isolation the singer recently lifted the veil off her everyday activities.

The vocal powerhouse who has graced the cover of People’s current ‘Beautiful’ issue, revealed to the magazine how she has been spending her time in the kitchen lately.

"I love spending a full evening cooking a meal while sipping a glass of wine and listening to old music,” she said.

"But mostly I’ve been online trying to figure out how to help others, and just constantly in awe of our first responders and our emergency workers and our healthcare professionals who are putting themselves in danger every single day that they go to work," she added.

In an earlier interview during SiriusXM’s show, she revealed that she has been spending time cooking, watching old movies and reading.

She has also been making sure to stay in touch with her celebrities friends including Gigi Hadid, as we got to see on the model’s Instagram Story a few days back. 

