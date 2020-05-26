Can't connect right now! retry
Adele's secret behind her seven stone weight loss revealed

Tuesday May 26, 2020

Adele wowed fans earlier this month as she shared a photo of her physique while celebrating her 32nd birthday.

The singer's former trainer has revealed the secrets behind her incredible weight loss as she stunned fans with her new figure.

Adele's ex-trainer revealed that her competitive side is 'secret' to her incredible seven stone weight loss.

Pete, a London-based trainer of Adele from 2012 to 2016, shared he is “proud” to see how far the 'Hello' singer has come in such a short space of time.

In conversation with a media outlet, Pete said: "When we had low days, I would alter the workout so that it would ease her into training, get her mind off of what was bugging her and then, before you knew it, we were having a good session and working hard."

As per reports, the singer feels as if her weight loss has put her in a good place mentally and physically.

