Thursday Jun 18 2020
Marvel fans predict 'Thanos' could return in future films after new deleted scene

Fans quickly jumped to conjecture that Thanos too can make a reappearance in MCU

Several Marvel enthusiasts have put together theories to somehow make Iron Man's return possible in Marvel Cinematic Universe. 

However, with new predictions pouring in, it looks like it is not only Iron Man who could make a return but also the mega-villain Thanos. A new deleted scene of Avengers: Endgame, that is available on Disney Plus, has all crazed devotees convinced that this could be possible.

In the scene, fans spot the Ancient One telling Dr. Bruce Banner aka Hulk that removing an Infinity Stone creates a new timeline.

She then tells him that Thanos’ snap did not actually kill half of the universe but ‘willed’ them out of existence which is how their return was plausible in the first place.

“If someone dies, they will always die. Death is irreversible, but Thanos is not. Those you’ve lost are not dead. They’ve been willed out of existence, which means they can be willed back. But it doesn’t come cheap,” she says.

Applying that specific theory, fans quickly jumped to conjecture that this could mean one thing: Thanos too can make a reappearance in future films, as he too had been snapped out of existence by Iron Man in Avengers: Endgame

