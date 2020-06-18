Angelina Jolie says her black daughter is facing systemic racism 

Thursday Jun 18, 2020
Angelina Jolie has criticized systemic anti-black racism in the US which she says affects her daughter Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt.
In an interview with Harper's Bazaar, she spoke about being a white mother to a black daughter and said she benefited from racial privilege her daughter does not have.
“A system that protects me but might not protect my daughter – or any other man, woman or child in our country based on skin colour – is intolerable,” the Maleficent star told the magazine.
“We need to progress beyond sympathy and good intentions to laws and policies that actually address structural racism and impunity.”
The actress donated $200,000 to NAACP legal fund on her daughter's birthday to support the struggle against racial inequality.
Asked to share advice for white and non-black parents on how to talk to kids about racism, she said: “Listen to those who are being oppressed and never assume to know.”