Thursday Jun 18 2020
Angelina Jolie says her black daughter is facing systemic racism

Thursday Jun 18, 2020

Angelina Jolie says her black daughter is facing systemic racism 

Angelina Jolie has criticized systemic anti-black racism in the US which she says affects her daughter Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt.

In an interview with Harper's Bazaar, she spoke about being a white mother to a black daughter and said she benefited from racial privilege her daughter does not have.

“A system that protects me but might not protect my daughter – or any other man, woman or child in our country based on skin colour – is intolerable,” the Maleficent star told the magazine.

“We need to progress beyond sympathy and good intentions to laws and policies that actually address structural racism and impunity.”

The actress donated $200,000 to NAACP legal fund on her daughter's birthday to support the struggle against racial inequality.

Asked to share advice for white and non-black parents on how to talk to kids about racism, she said: “Listen to those who are being oppressed and never assume to know.” 

