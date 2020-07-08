Demi Lovato's shocking claims against old management team: 'They fueled my eating disorder'

Demi Lovato has come forth revealing that her eating disorder was fueled by her former management team.

The former Disney star got candid about her journey to sobriety and how she dealt with other health issues.

“I used to have people watching me the night before a photo shoot to make sure that I didn’t binge or eat and be swollen the next day,” the 27-year-old singer told Bustle in her digital cover story published on Tuesday.

“It’s just a totally different world now. … I don’t prepare for photo shoots, even. I can eat Subway for breakfast," she added.

Lovato gave credit to Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande’s manager, Scooter Braun, for helping her get back on track in 2019 after completing treatment.

“In the past, I projected my own abandonment issues onto other people, especially male figures that I looked up to as father figures,” she told Bustle. “I had to reflect on, ‘What do I want my relationship with my manager to look like without enmeshing my own father issues onto him?’”

Braun revealed that he did not want to have Lovato as a client until after meeting her in person.

“What I saw is that she needed someone who didn’t need her,” he told Bustle. “And about halfway through the meeting, [my partner Allison Kaye and I] both looked at each other and instinctually kind of laughed. And then Allison texted me and goes, ‘You’re thinking the same thing I am.’ I knew I could help her. I knew Allison could help her. I knew that we were in a position, in our lives and our careers, that if Demi needed to take three years off, she can do that. And if Demi needs us to go and have an honest conversation and get her out of something, it doesn’t affect my reputation.”

“I’ve been through that with Justin. I’ve been through that with Ariana, you know?” he told the outlet. “I felt like, because I’ve been through that a couple of times with people who started off very young, I can understand [Demi’s] struggles a little bit.”

Earlier, Lovato had revealed to Ellen DeGeneres that she felt controlled by her former management team.

“If I was in my hotel room at night, they would take the phone out of the room so I couldn’t call room service. If there was fruit in my room, they took it out because that’s extra sugar,” she said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in March. “Like, we’re not talking about brownies, and cookies, and candy, it was fruit. For many years I didn’t even have a birthday cake, I had a watermelon cake. I just really wanted birthday cake.”