Kim Kardashian meeting with divorce lawyers to end marriage with Kanye West?

Kim Kardashian is meeting with divorce lawyers and getting her house in order after Kanye West's Twitter rant comprising of highly explosive comments about her family.

“Kim has been meeting with lawyers to explore and talk about divorce,” a source told Us Weekly.

While the couple has had their trials and tribulations in their relationship in the past, another source said she has “wanted to make it work.”

The insider added that Kardashian hasn’t gone forward with the divorce in the past “because of their children.”

The US rapper raised eyebrows after revealing that he and Kim wanted to abort their daughter North West during his first presidential rally campaign on Sunday.

“I was having, like, you know, the rapper’s lifestyle, so she said she was pregnant and for one month and two months and three months we talked about her not having this child,” Kanye said, “She had the pills in her hand … I almost killed my daughter.”

In his recent bombshell tweet, Kanye said that he is 'trying to divorce' Kim for two years.

Kanye revealed that he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2019.

According to sources, the rapper has been having one of his manic and depressive episodes.

The reality TV star has “tried so hard to help him, but now Kim and her family feel as though he’s really crossed a line by talking negatively about them publicly. She feels helpless at this point.”