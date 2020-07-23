Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Jul 23 2020
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian meeting with divorce lawyers to end marriage with Kanye West?

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jul 23, 2020

Kim Kardashian meeting with divorce lawyers to end marriage with Kanye West?

Kim Kardashian is meeting with divorce lawyers and getting her house in order after Kanye West's Twitter rant comprising of highly explosive comments about her family.

“Kim has been meeting with lawyers to explore and talk about divorce,” a source told Us Weekly.

While the couple has had their trials and tribulations in their relationship in the past, another source said she has “wanted to make it work.”

The insider added that Kardashian hasn’t gone forward with the divorce in the past “because of their children.”

The US rapper raised eyebrows after revealing that he and Kim wanted to abort their daughter North West during his first presidential rally campaign on Sunday.

“I was having, like, you know, the rapper’s lifestyle, so she said she was pregnant and for one month and two months and three months we talked about her not having this child,” Kanye said, “She had the pills in her hand … I almost killed my daughter.”

In his recent bombshell tweet, Kanye said that he is 'trying to divorce' Kim for two years.

Kanye revealed that he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2019.

According to sources, the rapper has been having one of his manic and depressive episodes.

The reality TV star has “tried so hard to help him, but now Kim and her family feel as though he’s really crossed a line by talking negatively about them publicly. She feels helpless at this point.”

More From Entertainment:

'Dirilis: Ertugrul': Turkish actor Engin Altan's doppelganger spotted in Pakistan

'Dirilis: Ertugrul': Turkish actor Engin Altan's doppelganger spotted in Pakistan

Johnny Depp case: Amber Heard's texts to her mother read in court

Johnny Depp case: Amber Heard's texts to her mother read in court

Folklore: Taylor Swift to release new music album tonight

Folklore: Taylor Swift to release new music album tonight

WATCH: Asim Azhar releases new song 'Soneya'

WATCH: Asim Azhar releases new song 'Soneya'
Eminem thinks Mariah Carey will say negative things about him in her memoir

Eminem thinks Mariah Carey will say negative things about him in her memoir

Daniel Radcliffe had given up on acting before he bagged his 'Harry Potter' role

Daniel Radcliffe had given up on acting before he bagged his 'Harry Potter' role

Kim Kardashian refuses to leave Kanye 'till he gets psychological help'

Kim Kardashian refuses to leave Kanye 'till he gets psychological help'
Paris Hilton grapples with nightmares following years of mental abuse

Paris Hilton grapples with nightmares following years of mental abuse
Demi Lovato gets engaged to Max Ehrich: 'I'm honored to accept your hand in marriage'

Demi Lovato gets engaged to Max Ehrich: 'I'm honored to accept your hand in marriage'
Islamophobic song targeting Zayn Malik removed by Spotify after outrage

Islamophobic song targeting Zayn Malik removed by Spotify after outrage
Meghan Markle feels 'cooped up' in $18mn mansion and is looking to get out of LA

Meghan Markle feels 'cooped up' in $18mn mansion and is looking to get out of LA
Meek Mill breaks silence on Kanye West's accusations about Kim Kardashian

Meek Mill breaks silence on Kanye West's accusations about Kim Kardashian

Latest

view all